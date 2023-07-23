Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells $463,500.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Elisa Steele sold 6,180 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,748,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.80 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.84.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Several analysts have weighed in on PCOR shares. Scotiabank raised Procore Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,908,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,601,000 after purchasing an additional 734,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,970,000 after acquiring an additional 83,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,987,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

