PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 56.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

PPL Stock Up 1.8 %

PPL opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

