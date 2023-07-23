PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.28-7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.30. PPG Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.28-$7.48 EPS.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.95. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.53.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.