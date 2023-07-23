PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.28-$7.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PPG Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.28-7.48 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPG. Barclays increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.53.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $149.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.40 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.52%.

Institutional Trading of PPG Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after buying an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

