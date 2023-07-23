Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Sells £20,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £20,000 ($26,150.63).

Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 5,000,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £50,000 ($65,376.57).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POW opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.97. Power Metal Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.85 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £14.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America, Australia, and Africa. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, gold, rare earth elements, and platinum group metals. The company holds 30% interest in the Silver Peak project located in British Columbia; owns an interest in the Tati and Molopo Farms Complex projects situated in Botswana; and owns an interest in the Haneti project located in Tanzania.

