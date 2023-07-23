Polymath Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $128.24 million and approximately $72,348.65 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13759305 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $64,771.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

