Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $29.32 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $29.32 million and $82,829.05 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

