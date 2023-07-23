Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.27% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 337,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.81.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.