Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $38.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

NYSE:PHR opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.61. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phreesia will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $580,608.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $127,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

