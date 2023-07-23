Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.