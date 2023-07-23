PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.