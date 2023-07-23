PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PDC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.50.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $957.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $137,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $853,294 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,621 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

