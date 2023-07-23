PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PayPal by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL opened at $72.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Edward Jones cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

