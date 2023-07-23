Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 720,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Paychex worth $82,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Paychex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex by 3.3% in the first quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Palmer Knight Co raised its position in Paychex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 48,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Paychex by 9.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 95,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $123.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America cut their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,336 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

