Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 114,285 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $28,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.17.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $82.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,991.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $685,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,709,204.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

