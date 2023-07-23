Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Park Place Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

ABBV stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,768. The firm has a market cap of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

