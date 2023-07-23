Park Place Capital Corp Raises Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYX. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total transaction of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.41. 5,885,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

