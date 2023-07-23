Park Place Capital Corp Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,918. The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

