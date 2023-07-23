Park Place Capital Corp Has $842,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $722,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 123,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 1,987.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $11.90 on Friday, reaching $183.51. 4,346,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,630. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day moving average of $168.81.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

