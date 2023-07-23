Park Place Capital Corp Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,923,149 shares. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $66.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

