Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $25.17 Million Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 895,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Embecta by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Embecta by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Embecta by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Embecta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Embecta by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMBC opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.43. Embecta Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

