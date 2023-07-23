Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 15,626.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,119 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $34,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in F5 by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $148.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.86. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.05 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on F5 from $156.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays cut F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.79.

In other news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

