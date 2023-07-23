Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 175,321 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 175,321 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.79% of Matson worth $38,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Matson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 240,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,823,000 after purchasing an additional 102,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Matson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,267 shares in the company, valued at $17,233,171.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,181,556 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matson Trading Up 7.5 %

MATX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $88.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.17. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $94.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.23 EPS. Matson’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Matson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.