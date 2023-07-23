Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 171,747 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.61% of Premier worth $23,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Premier by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of PINC stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Premier Announces Dividend

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.91 million. Premier had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 13.73%. Research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.13.

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.