Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $37.27 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,307 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $37,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares during the period.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of ABG stock opened at $232.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.