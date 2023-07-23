Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $35.89 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,418,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982,196 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 1.93% of Talos Energy worth $35,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bcc Enven Investments (S), L.P sold 25,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $336,790.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,120,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,671,410.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

TALO stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

