Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $30.67 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,479 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2,833.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $105.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

