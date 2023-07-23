Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 254.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,598 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,738 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

