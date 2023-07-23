Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,640,332 Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,640,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,279,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 1.31% of Comstock Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

