Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $364,121.14

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $364,121.14 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,822.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.06 or 0.00308678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00806636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00013418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00548440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00062290 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00125191 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,991,249 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

