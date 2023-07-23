Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $332,075.12 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.0863 or 0.00000287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $332,075.12 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,125.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00308653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.27 or 0.00830767 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00548676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00062412 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00123647 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,996,532 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

