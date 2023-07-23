Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.83. Organovo has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

