Omnicom Group’s (OMC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Macquarie increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE:OMC opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.09. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

