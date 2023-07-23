Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stake Lessened by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 32,533 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,660 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

