Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.82 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

NWBI opened at $11.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Northwest Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

In other news, CEO Louis J. Torchio acquired 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 2,500 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis J. Torchio purchased 4,395 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,707.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $307,903 and sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 24.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 128.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 179,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $1,085,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,685,000 after acquiring an additional 107,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on NWBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

