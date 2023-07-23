Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.64

Shares of Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.60. Noram Lithium shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 1,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.04 target price on shares of Noram Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$53.35 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

