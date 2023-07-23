Nkcfo LLC Takes Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000. Nkcfo LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714,147 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,743,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,032,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 97,146 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,057,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,581,000.

Shares of BITO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 5,302,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,404,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $18.39.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

