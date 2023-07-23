Nkcfo LLC Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. Kraft Heinz comprises about 3.0% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KHC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 22,388,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,930,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

