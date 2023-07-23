Nkcfo LLC Lowers Stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Nkcfo LLC reduced its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Richardson Electronics

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $431,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $271,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 2.1 %

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,038. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Richardson Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.