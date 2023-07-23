Nkcfo LLC Invests $198,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.8 %

URI stock traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.77 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $475.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.69.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

