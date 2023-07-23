Nkcfo LLC Has $435,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nkcfo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Suncor Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 48,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $29.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,252. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.