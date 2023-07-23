Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BWA remained flat at $46.14 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

