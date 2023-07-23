Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 19,549 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 368,718 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.