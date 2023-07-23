Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,010 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $38.55 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.59.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

