Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $859,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,353 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $227,521,000 after purchasing an additional 994,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,871,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919,282 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $209,955,000 after buying an additional 297,117 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $274.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

