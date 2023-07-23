Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 423,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

KIM stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 383.35%.

Kimco Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.