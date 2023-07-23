Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life Storage by 23.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Life Storage Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

NYSE LSI opened at $133.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.70. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $94.02 and a one year high of $146.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.53%.

Life Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

