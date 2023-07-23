Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of American Financial Group worth $7,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 372.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Financial Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

NYSE AFG opened at $120.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.54 and a 12 month high of $150.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

