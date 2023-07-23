Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Align Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $337.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.44 and its 200 day moving average is $311.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $371.99.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

