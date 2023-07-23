Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,467,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Textron by 2,478.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 661,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 635,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 456,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Textron by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,467,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 397,556 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Textron by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,035,000 after acquiring an additional 367,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

